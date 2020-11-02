Cycling community mourns death of avid cyclist, attorney

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Flowers now rest at the site where a prominent Cincinnati defense attorney died early Sunday after he was hit while cycling.
Friends of 55-year-old Steven Adams said he was an experienced cyclist and knew how to handle himself on the road.
Knowing Adams was an experienced cyclist is what makes his death shocking for one of those who knew him.
“It’s a real shock when it’s just completely senseless because he’s doing everything right, he’s where he’s supposed to be, doing what he’s supposed to do,” said Bike lawyer and advocate Steve Magas.
Adams was biking on Eastern Avenue early Sunday when a vehicle hit him and drove away, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.
“You just have to wonder what’s in the head of someone who can be that soulless and leave someone on the road to die,” Magas said.
Magas, who is an experienced cyclist himself, said it is hard to believe someone as cautious as Adams was hit.
“He was an avid rider. He’s dressed up. He’s got his lights front-rear, he knows what he’s doing,” Magas explained.
Magas said he has witnessed some of the dangerous situations that can happen when sharing a road.
“There are two types of motorists that cyclists fear the most. One is the intentional idiot who’s trying to intimidate you and they’re yelling and screaming at you,” Magas said. “There’s the other one who’s careless twiddling the dial or not paying attention.”
Magas has spearheaded the Fatal Crash Project for the past decade.
He has looked at every fatal bicycle crash in Ohio by trying to determine why it happened and the cause of it.
Adams' case is no different.
“I try to get to the sites when I can just because it gives you a real-world feel for what’s like. Here, traffic flies here,” Magas said.
On Eastern Avenue, people are routinely going 50 or 60mph on the stretch of road where Adams was hit, according to Magas.
He is still trying to piece things together like police, but Magas said based on his investigation it seems like Adams' crash was a rear-end collision.
While Magas, family, and friends remember Adams’ legacy, he says this is a time to remember him and celebrate his life.
Magas said the local cycling group is planning to put a ghost bike at the site of the crash and hold a silent ride in Adams' honor. Those details are being worked out.
