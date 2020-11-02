Dad abducted 6-day-old son, assaulted officer: court docs

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A father is accused of abducting his newborn son and then assaulting a police officer while holding the 6-day old infant, court records show.
Jhonas Alston, 22, of Norwood, is scheduled to make his first court appearance in the case at 9 a.m. Monday.
He was arrested and charged early Sunday with abduction of the baby, child endangering and domestic violence.
He’s also charged with assault on a Norwood police officer and resisting arrest.
Norwood police wrote in criminal complaints he took the infant without the mother’s permission.
She said in a sworn statement he came in drunk at 2 a.m., they argued, he “pushed me over” and then took their son after she begged him not to.
Alston is accused of driving away without using a car seat to safely secure the newborn in the vehicle or wrapping him in clothing or a blanket to keep the infant warm in 50 degree weather.
Police wrote in a criminal complaint Alton then struck a Norwood officer in the face and neck with a closed fist while Alston held his son.
