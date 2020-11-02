20 displaced in 2-alarm Madisonville apartment fire

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Four families totaling about 20 residents were displaced in a Madisonville apartment fire early Monday, Cincinnati fire officials say.
Flames broke out on the third floor of the five-story building in the 6000 block of Dahlgren Street about 1 a.m., according to the Cincinnati Fire Department.
At least two people live in one unit that was heavily damaged, fire officials say. Three other units have minor damage.
No injuries were reported.
Sixty-six firefighters responded. When they first arrived, they said they were met with heavy fire on the third floor.
An aggressive interior attack was initiated, and they sounded a second alarm to bring more crews and equipment to the scene.
Firefighters said they quickly knocked down the fire in the apartment of origin.
Fire crews said they put ladders up against the building in case they had to rescue residents down them as a precaution, but all were safely evacuated in other ways.
They also said they learned a lot of lessons from a previous fire at the apartment complex and made sure to use them this time, leading to a safe and efficient rescue.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Damage was set at $40,000.
