Early voting period comes to an end as Election Day nears

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Monday is the last day of early voting and people across the Tri-state have been flocking to polls to cast their ballots.
From Kenton County to Campbell County to Hamilton County, voters showed up in full force to cast their ballots on the last day of early voting.
“I came out to early vote because I didn’t want to miss it if the weather was bad tomorrow,” said voter Art Reed.
“It’s been very crowded from the start,” said Campbell County Clerk Jim Luersen.
“There’s a lot more people than I thought there would be today," said voter Ryan Rowley. "I probably should’ve voted earlier however just got to wait in line.”
In Campbell County, there have been about 18,000 in-person early voters.
That is already half the registered voters in the county.
“We have all our polling places open tomorrow so, if they do decide to vote on Election Day there shouldn’t be any lines at all because like I said, half the voters have already voted. So, it should be a very low turnout tomorrow,” said Luersen.
In Hamilton County, at least 79,000 voters came out during the last several weeks.
“Well, first of all, the numbers have just been record-breaking for early in-person voting as well as voting early by mail," said Director of Hamilton County Board of Elections Sherry Poland. "It’s just shattering all records.”
Nearly 3,000 people were in line at the Hamilton County Board of Elections to cast their votes on Monday.
Early voting technically ended at 2 p.m. at the Hamilton County Board of Elections, but those already in line will still have the chance to vote.
Voting locations in Ohio will be back open Tuesday starting at 6:30 a.m.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.