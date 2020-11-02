FREEZE WARNING: Until 10am for portions of the Tri-State

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Freeze Warning remains in effect until 10am as temperatures are dropping into the upper 20s Monday morning. The warning includes Hamilton, Dearborn, Ripley, and all of NKY. That means widespread frost is on the way.
In addition even though the wind speeds diminish, with speeds at sunrise of 4 to 8 mph wind chills will be in the low 20s.
After a chilly Monday afternoon with highs in the upper 40s and a cool Tuesday a nice warming trend kicks in and afternoon temperatures in the low 70s are in sight by the end of the week.
We stay dry this week with sunshine.
