Freeze Warning up for parts of Tri-State

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A Freeze Warning is effect for parts of the Tri-State until 10 a.m. Monday.
Widespread frost is on the way for Hamilton, Dearborn and Ripley counties, and all of northern Kentucky.
Temperatures are dropping into the upper 20s. Wind chills are expected to fall into the lower 20s, so you may want to cover or bring in your sensitive plants and flowers.
Monday afternoon will be chilly with highs in the upper 40s.
We will be off to another cool start Tuesday with lows in the mid-30s.
The high will be 59 degrees as you head to the polls.
A nice warming trend is expected to arrive Wednesday as the mercury pushes into the 60s.
By week’s end, highs will reach the low 70s.
The weekend looks dry with plenty of sunshine.
