1 goat found dead, another goat and sheep euthanized at Stearns Homestead in Parma after possible attack

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - One goat was found dead, and another goat and a sheep had to be euthanized at Stearns Homestead Sunday morning after a possible attack.
Stearns Homestead unexpectedly found Bert, a goat dead in the goat pasture Sunday morning. They also had to put down Moose, a goat, and Billy a sheep after they were found to be severely injured, according to a Facebook post.
The veterinarian arrived within the hour and recommended that both be euthanized. Other goats and sheep are also injured, but the vet felt confident they will pull through.
The farm said police were notified and the crime unit along with two policemen walked the property to try to determine what happened. Without an autopsy, the farm said, it cannot be determined if they were shot with a gun, and no bullet casings were found.
Several puncture holes were found on several goats and sheep, the farm said. While a wild animal attack has not been eliminated, it seems unlikely an animal would attack all the goats and sheep. The little goats were unharmed.
Any information leading to the arrest and conviction of criminal activity could be eligible for a $5,000 reward, the farm said, offered as part of their Farm Bureau membership.
