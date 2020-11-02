Hamilton Co. receives $1.7M grant to combat violent crime

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - U.S. Attorney David M. DeVillers announced $1.7 million in Department of Justice grants to fight and prevent violent crime in Hamilton County.
The grants, awarded by the Department’s Office of Justice Programs, are part of more than $458 million in funding to support state, local and tribal law enforcement efforts to combat violent crime, according to DeVillers.
The grant from the Bureau of Justice Assistance’s Community-Based Crime Reduction leverages community knowledge and expertise to focus enforcement efforts on crime “hot spots."
DeVillers said Hamilton County was also awarded $700,000 through BJA’s Strategies for Policing Innovation grant.
"Today’s grants will bolster the work we already have underway in Cincinnati to hold armed and violent offenders accountable,” DeVillers said in a news release.
