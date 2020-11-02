Investigators searching for convicted child rapist believed to be in Greater Cincinnati

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19) - Investigators are asking for the public’s help locating a convicted child rapist who’s eluded law enforcement since 2018.
Kenton County Sheriff’s Office deputies say 47-year-old Charles Keene hasn’t shown up for court and refuses to register as a sex offender. They believe he is somewhere in the Tri-State.
Keene is described as 5′9″, 200 lbs. with brown eyes and brown hair.
He was convicted of raping a 14-year-old in 1994 following an investigation of the Covington Police Department, according to Kenton County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Bill Butler.
Keene did several years in prison and was supposed to register as a sex offender as part of his sentence.
Butler says he hasn’t registered as a sex offender and that he has made a habit of skipping out on bail.
“He was arrested, made bail and never came back to court,” Butler said, adding several such instances have happened in both Kenton County and Owen County. “He truly stays away from the law and runs from the law.”
Investigators and U.S. Marshals have not been able to find Keene since the last time he’s accused of not showing up for court.
“The last tip was that he was in southern Indiana, and it’s been two years since anyone has had contact, since the arrest warrants have been out,” Butler said.
Butler explains Keene could be affiliated with local motorcycle gangs. Investigators believe he’s somewhere in Greater Cincinnati.
“He does have some family out in Latonia, Kentucky, in the city of Covington,” he said. “So they feel he has some attachment to this area and that he’s still in this area.”
Investigators also believe Keene is not working because of his record. They say they’re concerned about him reoffending.
“Usually sex cases and sex offenders do repeat, so it is a big concern, especially when you don’t know where he’s at,” Butler said. “If he gets arrested, he’ll go back to prison for 15-20 years, so he’s very motivated not to.”
If you have any information about Keene’s whereabouts, you’re urged to call Kentucky State Police’s fugitive tip line at 1.800.222.5555 or the Kenton County Sheriff’s Office at 859.392.1800.
