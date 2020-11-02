Know before you vote: Election Day in the Tri-State

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - In a year unlike any other, the 2020 Election Day will be unlike any other. FOX19 Now breaks down what to know when you go to the polls.
Polling locations in Ohio are open Election Day from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Ohio voters are required to show proof of ID in order to vote.
Here are the forms of identification that can be used:
- An unexpired Ohio driver’s license or state identification card with a present or former address so long as the voter’s present residential address is printed in the official list of registered voters for that precinct;
- A military identification;
- A photo identification that was issued by the United States government or the State of Ohio, that contains the voter’s name and current address and that has an expiration date that has not passed;
- An original or copy of a current utility bill with the voter’s name and present address;
- A utility bill does include a cell phone bill.
- An original or copy of a current bank statement with the voter’s name and present address;
- An original or copy of a current government check with the voter’s name and present address;
- An original or copy of a current paycheck with the voter’s name and present address; or
- An original or copy of current other government documents (other than a notice of voter registration mailed by a board of elections) that shows the voter’s name and present address.
- Other government documents can be license renewal and other notices, fishing and marine equipment operator’s license, court papers, or grade reports or transcripts.
Provisional ballots are available if the voter’s eligibility is in question and the voter would otherwise not be allowed to vote.
Absentee ballots must be received before the close of the polls on Election Day or postmarked no later than Nov. 2 and received no later than 10 days after the close of the polls.
You can drop them off at the county board of elections office on Election Day by 7:30 p.m.
If you requested an absentee ballot but did not send it in, you can still vote on Election Day. You will have to vote using a provisional ballot.
Face coverings are strongly encouraged for voters inside or standing in line, but those who arrive at a polling location without one will not be turned away, according to Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose.
Those who arrive without a mask will be offered a face covering. If the person refuses to wear it while inside LaRose says election officials should offer the voter the option of curbside voting.
If the voter refuses to wear the mask and utilize curbside voting they must still be allowed to vote, according to LaRose.
Registered Kentucky voters will have from 6 a.m. till 6 p.m. Tuesday to cast a ballot.
On Nov. 3, every county will have one super-center voting location where everyone from every precinct in the county can go to vote.
A valid ID is required to vote in Kentucky.
Acceptable forms of ID can be a driver’s license, military ID, college ID, or Kentucky government ID.
If you were unable to get a valid Kentucky ID before Election Day, you can still vote under Senate Bill 2 (SB2).
Voters who were unable to get a Kentucky driver’s license because of the COVID-19 pandemic will have to sign a “Reasonable Impediment Declaration” and provide some form of non-photo ID.
Acceptable non-photo IDs include a Social Security Card; any ID issued by a county in Kentucky that has been approved by the State Board of Elections and shows the voter’s name; any ID card with both the voter’s photograph and name; any food stamp ID card, electronic benefits transfer card; supplemental nutrition assistance card issued by Kentucky that show’s voter’s name; or a credit or debit card that shows the voter’s name.
A provisional ballot is available for people to vote on federal officers.
To be eligible for provisional voting, the voter must live in the precinct and meet on the below circumstances:
- Your name does not appear on the precinct roster and the registration status cannot be determined by the precinct officer;
- Your name does not appear on the precinct roster and you have been verified as ineligible to vote;
- You do not have identification;
- You are voting as a result of a federal or state court order or any order under state law in effect 10 days before Election Day which extends polling hours;
- You have been challenged by all four precinct election officers;
Absentee ballots must be postmarked by Nov. 3 and turned in on or before Nov. 6 to be counted. Absentee ballots can be turned in at the local elections office or online.
Voters who have filled out an absentee ballot can also return it at a drop box.
If you requested an absentee ballot and did not receive it in the mall you can vote in person on Election Day.
Gov. Andy Beshear encourages all voters to wear a mask and stay six-feet apart from others at the polls.
Polling locations in Indiana are open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Election Day.
Those voting in-person on Tuesday are required to have a form of photo ID.
Indiana’s acceptable forms of ID include a driver’s license, passport, military ID, or picture ID from the BMV.
Whichever form of ID is presented, it must have a photograph, a name matching the voter registration record, expiration date after Election Day and must be issued by the U.S. government or the state of Indiana.
A student ID from an Indiana state school is acceptable if it meets the same requirements listed above. A student ID from a private school cannot be used for voting purposes though.
Absentee ballots in Indiana can be returned in person at the local elections office or online up until 12 p.m. on Election Day.
If you requested an absentee ballot but never turned it in, you can still vote on Election Day.
The deadline to request an absentee ballot was 12 days before Election Day.
Face masks are strongly encouraged when voting on Election Day, but Gov. Eric Holcomb’s office said no one will be turned away or denied their right to vote if they do not wear one.
