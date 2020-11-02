3rd Northern Kentucky county goes ‘red’ on COVID map

FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX19) - A third Northern Kentucky is labeled ‘red’ in the Kentucky Department of Public Health’s Monday COVID-19 incident-rate map.
The incident-rate map, published daily and provided below, places counties into one of four groups: ‘green,’ ‘yellow,’ ‘orange’ and ‘red.’
The groups represent average daily COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents. ‘Red’ counties have more than 25 cases per 100,000 residents.
On Monday Boone County reported 25.6 average daily new cases, placing it in the ‘red’ for the first time.
Kenton and Campbell counties went ‘red’ last week, meaning residents, businesses, governments and schools in those counties are now urged to implement recommendations intended to slow the spread of the virus.
If Boone County is still ‘red’ on Thursday, it will be advised to follow the recommendations as well.
Kentucky reported 1,032 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 and three COVID-19-related deaths Monday.
The case count is the largest for a Monday in Kentucky since the start of the pandemic, according to Gov. Andy Beshear.
The state’s positivity rate is 6.25 percent.
Hospitalizations and ICU admissions are nearly double what they were a month ago.
On Oct. 5, 563 Kentuckians were hospitalized with COVID-19 and 145 were in ICUs.
As of Monday, 988 Kentuckians are hospitalized with COVID-19, a 75 percent increase, and 270 are in ICUs, an 86 percent increase.
On Sunday the governor reported Kentucky had yet again broken its weekly case record, the sixth time it has broken that record in the last seven weeks.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.