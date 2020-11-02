Ohio organization to host treasure hunt in Cincinnati with $25,000 reward

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -An Ohio organization will be hosting a treasure hunt in Cincinnati where participants solve clues, leading to a $25,000 reward.
Mission Treasure will be hosting the Mission Treasure Hunt starting on Veteran’s Day.
The theme of the hunt is based on Cincinnati Industrialist Jeremy Longford. Longford disappeared in 1890, and he has never been found.
Participants are to put together information from Longford’s diary, letters, and maps to help solve the clues. Each of the clues will lead to the $25,000 hidden in the city.
Once a ticket is purchased, participants will receive their packets in the mail with the clues and information.
Each participant will receive their packet with all the materials they will need. The packet will be sent before the treasure hunt.
The treasure hunt’s official kickoff will be Wednesday, Nov. 11. The 3-days of additional clues ends on Friday, Nov. 13, so treasure hunters will have all weekend to search for the treasure physically.
Officials say that most of the clue solving can be done from home.
Part of the proceeds from the treasure hunt will go to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital.
Those who would like to participate can register online.
