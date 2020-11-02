Program designed to fight elder abuse reaches milestone

BUTLER CO., Ohio (FOX19) - The Butler County Prosecutor’s Office’s elder abuse program has now reached a milestone.
In the decade of its existence, the program has handled almost 500 cases.
Butler County Prosecutor Mike Gmoser, who started the program all those years ago, is now looking back on the work done from this involved.
The Prosecutor’s Office has investigators assigned specifically to elder abuse cases and most of the cases revolve around scams that target older people.
Gmoser says they have worked hard to change the culture in the county as to how these scams are treated.
The prosecutor says prior to this program if you came forward with a scam case there was a high probability that you would be met with a shoulder shrug and a little sympathy.
They have since worked hard to put together a team that can locate scammers and gets them before a judge.
“It is an epidemic across this country in regards to scams," explained Gmoser. "Scam, the word scam, is nothing more than a euphemism, that’s just meaning a nice word, for the word theft. These are thieves that are trying to steal from citizens and we have to stop it at all levels of government.”
Gmoser’s Office has returned an indictment on 350 of the almost 500 cases they have handled.
Of those 350 indictments, 93% end with a guilty verdict.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.