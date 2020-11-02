Local fire departments report rash of recent crashes involving ambulances, trucks

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - When you see an emergency vehicle, slow down and move over.
That’s the message several Tri-State fire officials are trying to get across right now, and while it might seem like the common-sense stuff of driver’s ed, it carries added significance in light of recent crashes.
One such crash involved a Harrison Fire Department truck recently hit by someone who is now facing an alcohol-related OVI charge, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.
The vehicle plowed into the back of the truck on Interstate-275 in Whitewater Township, according to Harrison Fire Chief Rob Hursong.
“Had that truck not been in the position it was, we might be having a different conversation right now, because there were people in front of that on the expressway rendering aid to people that were injured,” Hursong said.
Harrison’s fire department is joined by Cincinnati’s in saying there been one-too-many close calls in recent weeks.
“They’re driving through traffic cones, driving around fire tricks... just a lot of, numerous close calls with our personnel and law enforcement,” Hursong said.
Harrison firefighter and paramedic Austin Reinert believes distracted driving is partly to blame.
“Social media is a big thing," he said, “and they want to Snapchat and send videos and pictures of things that are going on. But we would rather you pay attention and slow down and move over instead of trying to do that, because we all want to go home at the end of the day.”
Unfortunately, recent experience proves everyone isn’t so lucky. Three Cincinnati Fire Department ambulances have been involved in separate crashes over the last month, one of them fatal.
That crash happened on Central Parkway near Marshall Street on Oct. 15. Cincinnati fire crews said they had been returning from a call when the crash occurred. The driver of the other vehicle died the following day.
Police said at the time weather could have been a contributing factor to the collision.
The other two crashes occurred as first responders were en route to emergency situations, the most recent of which happened last week on Hopple Street. No firefighters were seriously hurt.
“They’re all doing well,” CFD Assistant Chief of Operations Tom Lakamp said. “They’re all back to work, but that is a traumatic experience to be involved in something like that.”
That’s why the chiefs of both departments are reaffirming the message to slow down and move over, hoping it can eliminate those close calls — and also save lives.
“The key is, we want you to pull to the right and stop,” Lakamp said. “The other part of that, where there are accidents and emergency scenes, is not to be paying attention to that, but actually be paying attention to your driving.”
