Saftey measures being taken in case of civil unrest on Election Night

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Precautionary measures are in place just in case violent protests unfold in the streets after the race for president is called.
Businesses in New York, Philadelphia, Los Angeles have already started boarding up. The White House is expected to take some safety measures as well.
Here in Cincinnati, the preparations are less noticeable than those in larger cities for Election Night.
The front and back of the Hamilton County Courthouse are now surrounded by metal crowd-control barricades.
The same types of barricades surround the Justice Center, which is directly behind the courthouse.
The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office says the department is simply taking precautions in case of any unrest related to the election.
On the city side, Mayor John Cranley has canceled discretionary vacations and ordered undercover officers back into uniform just in case.
“The mayor has access to a lot of important data from our police department, from the FBI, from the Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms Division and that could be a signal of what we need to do," explained Law & Public Safety Committee Vice-Chairman David Mann. “I’m not aware that there’s anything we need to do except be ready.”
No tips or social media buzz has indicated any sort of planned civil unrest for late Tuesday, police tell FOX19 Now.
