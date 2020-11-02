Sheriff’s office searching for truck involved in fatal weekend hit-skip

Deputies are searching for a truck involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash Sunday morning in West Harrison. (Source: Dearborn County Sheriff's Office)
DEARBORN COUNTY, In. (FOX19) - A pedestrian is dead after being hit by a truck in West Harrison early Sunday morning, according to the Dearborn County Sheriff’s Office.

Now deputies are asking for the public’s help locating the truck.

The crash occurred around 2:35 a.m. in the area of WhiteWater Motors along Harrison Brookville Road, the sheriff’s office says.

The truck did not stop after the crash, according to the sheriff’s office.

It’s described as a full size, dark colored Chevrolet or GMC pickup truck. Deputies say it should show damage to the front passenger side and may be missing the passenger side headlamp.

The name of the victim is being withheld at this time.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone with information or tips regarding the crash to contact Det. Sgt. Gena Allen at 812.537.3431.

