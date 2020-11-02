Shoplifting suspect dead in police-involved shooting in Indiana

SEYMOUR, Ind. (FOX19) - A shoplifting suspect is dead in a police-involved shooting in Indiana, authorities announced Monday.
Officers with the Seymour Police Department were called to Wal-Mart Supercenter at 1600 East Tipton Street (U.S. 50) to investigate a theft from the store just before 9 p.m. Sunday, according to Indiana State Police.
They located a man matching the suspect’s description along Tipton Street who was allegedly in possession of stolen merchandise, state police said in a news release.
The man fled from the officers on foot northbound across Tipton Street.
The investigation determined the man entered a ditch in front of Taco Bell while armed with a handgun, according to the release.
Two Seymour police officers fired their weapons, striking the suspect.
State police say he was provided medical attention at the scene before being transported to Schneck Medical Center in Seymour, where he died as a result of the injuries.
No officers were injured in the incident.
The Seymour Police Department requested that detectives from the Indiana State Police-Versailles Post conduct the investigation into the incident.
Investigators are working to identify the man who was shot and to notify his family, according to the police news release.
An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.
His identity, as well as the identity of the officers involved, “will be forthcoming,” the release states.
At the conclusion of the investigation, the case will be presented to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office for review.
The Indiana State Police has been assisted by the Seymour Police Department, Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, Jackson County EMS, Seymour Fire Department, and Jackson County Coroner’s Office
