1 shot outside West Chester bar

WEST CHESTER TWP., Ohio (FOX19) - One person was shot in West Chester late Sunday, a township spokeswoman confirmed.
It happened outside a bar inside a shopping center on Union Centre Pavilion Drive about 11 p.m., said Barb Wilson.
A large group got into a dispute of some kind inside the bar, she said.
They went outside the bar, where one to two gunshots were fired.
The condition of the victim was not immediately available.
Suspect description and what led up to the dispute also were not released.
