Sunny skies Monday, warming up for Election Day

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Sunshine continues on Monday as we will reach a daytime high of 47 degrees. After a chilly Monday afternoon, temperatures will be near our normal high of 60 degrees for your Election Day Tuesday.
The good news Monday morning was our coldest morning of the week as morning lows will be a bit more tolerable returning to the 40′s by the middle of the week.
Dry weather continues for the remainder of the week, as temperatures warm up to the 70 degree range by the weekend.
We stay dry this week with sunshine.
