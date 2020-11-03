Clermont County voter gets shocking news when voting Tuesday

MILFORD, Ohio (FOX19) - A voter had a bit of surprise on Election Day when he went to cast his ballot at a Clermont County election center.
Jeff DeFrank went to vote Tuesday just like millions of Americans.
When he got to the polling location though, what he was told shocked him.
Poll workers informed DeFrank an absentee ballot was submitted in his name. So, the Milford resident was given a provisional ballot to fill out and was told the Board of Elections would investigate the discrepancy.
“I was able to vote. I was really shocked, I would say when I went in there and I was asked if I already voted,” DeFrank recalled.
The board says, if true, this situation is rare.
“This is uncommon at best and usually a misunderstanding or a confliction between two different, a ballot or an application, where they misunderstood what they might have done,” Clermont County’s Board of Elections Deputy Director Chris Dennison explained.
Dennison is looking into DeFrank’s case but was able to quickly check their records and see that there was not an absentee ballot submitted in his name as of 2 p.m. Monday.
Dennison says sometimes the confusion is as simple as an ID mismatch or a wrong number is inputted and that can cause an issue at the polls.
“I kind of asked the, I guess the person that was kind of in charge of all these different sorts of provisional ballots. I said, ‘Is this, is this something normal’ and she said, ‘No, there’s actually something we think going on because you’re like the third person just within the last hour to have this happen.’”
Dennison says DeFrank’s provisional ballot will be counted.
Every provisional ballot that is filled out is looked into by the Board of Elections to try and determine where the discrepancy is, according to Clermont County’s Board of Elections.
