Driver able to cast ballot after crashing into Miami polling location

MIAMI, Ohio (FOX19) - A car crashing into a Miami polling location didn’t stop the driver from voting on Election Day.
A few minutes before 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose tweeted photos of the car crashing into the building.
The driver nor anyone inside the polling center was hurt, he said.
The driver was still able to get inside and cast their ballot, LaRose added.
LaRose thanked the Miami Board of Elections for the fast response and how the situation was handled.
