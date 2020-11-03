Election Day freebies, deals and discounts

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - After all the stress leading up to Election Day Tuesday, it’s time to sink your teeth into some free sweets and enjoy other freebies, deals and discounts.
Decision 2020: Election Day in the Tri-State
Anyone who visits a Krispy Kreme shop Tuesday will score a free original glaze doughnut while supply lasts at participating locations.
Other deals:
- DoorDash: Free delivery on orders totaling $15 or more. Use the promo code VOTE.
- GrubHub: Discounts with restaurants giving free deliveries and discounts. Check the Perks tab for a list of deals.
- Chili’s restaurants: $5 Presidente margarita. The deal is good for both dine-in guests and carryout.
- Planet Fitness: Free workout and hydromassage Tuesday through Sunday, Nov. 8
- Uber: Up to 50 % off roundtrip rides to polls (up to $7), must use in-app poll finder when you request the ride
- Lyft: Up to $25 ride credit to registered drop box and polling location with Lyft. Use promo code NAACPVOTE2020. Or, get 50% off one ride up to $10 today and use this promo code: 2020VOTE
- McDonald’s: Free apple fritters, blueberry muffins and cinnamon rolls Tuesday through Monday, Nov. 9. You have to buy any size McCafe Premium Roast Coffee or iced coffee on their app, and then select a bakery item
- Tim Hortons: Rewards members can get a free dark roast coffee 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. through Sunday, Nov. 8
Be sure to double check participating locations on all deals before you try to cash in.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.