Election Day: Sunny and dry Tuesday afternoon

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Look for a daytime high near 60 degrees with sunshine on Election Day Tuesday.
A nice warming trend kicks in for the middle of the week and afternoon temperatures in the low 70s are in sight, arriving in the Tristate Saturday.
In addition to an extended stretch of warmer weather, the lack of rainfall will also be notable. I do not expect to see rain until Tuesday November 10th and Wednesday November 11th. when a cold front arrives. which will be caused by a cold front leading cooler air into the region.
Ahead of the front look for four days , Saturday through Tuesday with afternoon temperatures in the 70s. Behind the front Pacific air, not Canadian air, will drop afternoon temperatures back to near normal starting Wednesday November 11th.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.