Fire destroys Butler County restaurant

FAIRIFLED, Ohio (FOX19) - Fire destroyed a Butler County restaurant and bar early Tuesday, causing more than $250,000 in damage, the fire chief said.
Flames broke out at Mango’s Tropical Oasis at 7121 Dixie Highway just before 1:30 a.m. It was reported as an alarm drop with a smoke detector activation, said Fire Chief Don Bennett.
The business was closed at the time. No one was inside, and no one was hurt, he said.
Fire conditions, however, worsened as the first arriving company entered the building.
Flames gorged into the attic and spread horizontally throughout the whole building, according to Bennett.
Fire crews pulled out of the building as a precaution and battled the blaze from the outside, knocking the bulk of it down.
Hot spots are still burning, so fire crews will remain on scene throughout the morning extinguishing them and watching for new ones to erupt, the chief said.
“This is the kind of fire we are probably going to have a rekindle,” he said.
The cause remains under investigation.
The building is a wood structure originally constructed back in 1985 as a rest home, according to the chief.
The sprinkler system activated, but initially fire officials were concerned the devices may not have worked.
That has now been ruled out.
“It appears the fire may have been above the fire prevention system,” Chief Bennett said.
Several neighboring fire departments responded to assist the city of Fairfield: Fairfield Township, Hamilton, Springdale, Sharonville and Ross Township.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.