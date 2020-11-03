Ky. Sen. Mitch McConnell wins reelection bid for seventh term

CINCINNATI (FOX19/WAVE3) - U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell defeated challenger Amy McGrath Tuesday to claim a seventh term in office.
McConnell cruised past McGrath in a race that figured to be tighter than the final outcome showed. The Republican earned 57.87 percent of the vote to McGrath’s 38.2 percent.
McGrath had accumulated an impressive war chest, and her credentials as a U.S. Marine added interest to the race early on, but McConnell’s lead was never in doubt through Tuesday night.
“Kentucky, I’m humbled and grateful that you’ve rehired me,” McConnell said during his acceptance speech. “The people of Kentucky had a clear choice and they sent a clear message. Tonight, Kentuckians said challenging times need proven leadership.”
A close ally of President Donald Trump and the longest-serving Republican Senate leader in history, McConnell touted his leadership as a political asset for Kentucky.
The Republican led efforts to defend the president during his impeachment acquittal in the Senate. He also worked with Trump on a tax overhaul and orchestrated Senate confirmation of more than 200 judicial appointments by the president, including Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.
It was McGrath’s second loss since 2018, when she was defeated in a congressional race.
