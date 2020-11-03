Kentucky surpasses 1,500 deaths related to COVID-19

FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX19) - Kentucky had its sixth-highest COVID-19 case report Tuesday with 1,795 newly confirmed cases statewide, according to Gov. Andy Beshear.
Eleven additional COVID-19-related deaths were also reported Tuesday for a total of 1,503 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.
The state’s positivity rate stands at 6.24 percent.
Hospitalizations and ICU admissions are nearly double what they were a month ago.
On Oct. 5, 563 Kentuckians were hospitalized with COVID-19 and 145 were in ICUs.
As of Tuesday, 1,037 Kentuckians are hospitalized with COVID-19, an 84 percent increase, and 279 are in ICUs, a 92 percent increase.
On Sunday the governor reported Kentucky had yet again broken its weekly case record, the sixth time it has broken that record in the last seven weeks.
With Tuesday’s case report coming after a high report Monday, the commonwealth is on track to set another record this week.
