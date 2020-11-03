Metro bus operator tests positive for COVID-19

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati Metro reported another bus operator has tested positive for COVID-19.
Metro said the individual is quarantining at home.
The operator last provided service on Oct. 23 on Rt. 15X Mt. Healthy Express from 6:38 to 8:20 a.m. and Rt. 20 Winton-Tri-County from 1:00 to 7:15 p.m. The operator also provided service on Oct. 22 on Rt. 15X Mt. Healthy Express from 6:00 to 7:35 a.m. and Rt. 20 Winton-Tri-County from 1:00 to 9:35 p.m.
Metro says it has conducted contact tracing and notified other employees who may have come into contact with the operator.
Metro’s precautions against the spread of COVID-19, as reported by the agency, include:
- Conducting rigorous daily cleaning of all buses;
- Applying a chlorinated, sanitizing disinfectant that kills the coronavirus to all buses and surfaces inside buses and facilities, including poles, stanchions and seats and facilities, including Government Square;
- Using an electrostatic sprayer which promotes surface adhesion of the disinfectant;
- Employing plexiglass barriers on board all buses as an added layer of protection between customers and operators at the farebox.
- Requiring masks, scarves or other facial coverings while riding.
