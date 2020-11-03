New Miami holds first neighborhood watch meeting after serval shootings in the quiet Village

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - People living in New Miami say they are concerned after several recent shootings, and on Tuesday, Village officials held their first neighborhood watch meeting.
Although the village has been planning on starting a neighborhood watch for months, they say it’s now urgent after the quiet community has seen several shootings in the last few weeks.
“I would be foolish if I were to say no I’m not worried, that’s not something we have here," Mayor Of Little Miami, Stephanie Chandler said.
“We’re a small town, we have small-town problems. We don’t want big town problems. We want that kept out of here,” says the Mayor.
According to New Miami Police Chief Bill Back, there have been four to five shootings over the last few weeks but no one was injured and only some property was damaged.
The Chief says they think most of the shootings are related and they have solved the others.
However, he did say, “that’s really not normal for here.”
Chief Back says he does not think people living in New Miami should be worried about the recent shootings but he does want them to be careful.
“We don’t want anyone to get a stray bullet or be injured that doesn’t need to be injured,” said Chief Back.
During the meeting, village leaders discussed their plan to have a safer village, which included patrols and reporting suspicious activity.
An officer even trained them on observation skills.
The Chief also asked people to not take action themselves and to call law enforcement if they have any issues.
According to Mayor Chandler, they named the new group the “Timothy Whitney Neighbor Watch” after beloved community member, Timothy Bigler, who died in a car accident over the summer.
Chandler says he played a big part in connecting police officers and the community.
If you have any information on the recent shootings in New Miami, you’re asked to call the New Miami Police at 513-737-1284.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.