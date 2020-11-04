Boone County Schools going to four days of in-person learning

BOONE CO., Ky. (FOX19) - Students in Boone County Schools will soon be returning to in-person class for four days a week.
Starting Nov. 9, students for the A/B groups will move to four days of in-person learning per week.
Boone County Schools District Superintendent Matthew Turner said this decision was carefully thought out, but the schools felt a return to four days of in-person learning was safe.
Turner said there is “little evidence that the transmission of the virus in the school setting is occurring.”
He went on to say the positive COVID-19 cases they are seeing have come from community exposure, which happened outside of the school.
“The small number of transmissions in our schools indicates that our safety protocols are working and that schools are actually a safer place for our students,” the superintendent said in a letter to parents.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.