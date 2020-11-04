Celebration of life planned for attorney killed in hit-skip crash

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A celebration of life is planned for a well-known criminal defense attorney who was killed Sunday while cycling in the East End.
The Cincinnati Police Department’s traffic unit reports that Steven Adams, 55, was riding his bike on Eastern Avenue around 6:30 a.m. when he was struck by a vehicle that then left the scene.
A post on the Facebook page for Adams’s law offices says all are welcome at the celebration of life and you must “be prepared to tell your best Steven Adams story”.
It will be held on Saturday, Nov. 7 at 1:30 p.m at the Montgomery Inn Boathouse, 925 Riverside Drive, Cincinnati, 45202.
Adams’s obituary says visitation will be held Friday, Nov. 6, from 5 to 7 p.m., at Geo. H. Rohde & Son Funeral Home, 3183 Linwood Ave., 45208. Masks are required. Burial will be held privately.
He served as an assistant Hamilton County prosecutor for eight years before opening his private practice in 2000, the obituary read.
It says Adams received his B.A. degree from the University of Kentucky and his J.D. degree from Salmon P. Chase College of Law.
He was an avid biker representing Cincinnati in the Ironman Triathlon World Championship four times.
Adams is survived by his wife, two children, and mother.
Police are currently investigating this incident and any witnesses to this crash are asked to contact CPD at 513-352-2514.
