Family left in shock as blaze engulfs NKY home

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19) - A Union family is picking up the pieces after their home caught fire Tuesday night.
Everyone made it out of the blaze, something for which John McCarthy says he is thankful, but now his family is wondering what comes next.
“It’s kind of got our heads spinning right now,” McCarthy said, adding he’s barely slept in the last 24 hours.
He explains he was watching the election results late Tuesday night when his wife noticed something on their back porch.
“Basically she heard some cracking and popping on the deck,” McCarthy said.
McCarthy says he went to c heck it out and saw the deck was on fire.
“I grab one of the chairs, throw it off the deck, first reaction, walking out the door, try to defuse the situation,” McCarthy recalled. “By the time I turned around, I already saw it was out of control.”
McCarthy and his wife got their children out of the house, then watched as the blaze engulfed it.
“You almost can’t even let it sink in because you don’t understand what you’re going to have once it all plays out,” McCarthy said.
The family has four kids and three dogs, and they’ve lost nearly everything they own.
Neighbors have stepped in to help the family get a hotel. They also created a fundraiser.
McCarthy says they are grateful for the support as they continue to process what happened.
“You don’t see it happening to yourself, right? So it’s something that hits you right in the gut,” he said.
