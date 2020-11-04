Joe Deters wins seventh term for Hamilton County prosecutor

Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters (Photo: The Enquirer/Amanda Rossmann)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker | November 4, 2020 at 5:03 AM EST - Updated November 4 at 5:17 AM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters won his seventh term late Tuesday, according to unofficial results,

Deters, 63, is the longest-serving prosecutor in the county’s history.

He secured 52.70% of the vote (215,651 votes) over challenger Fanon Rucker’s 47.30% (193,579 votes) with 100% of 563 precincts reporting, according to the Hamilton County Board of Elections.

Rucker was a Hamilton County municipal judge for 12 years.

He resigned last year to challenge Deters.

