Joe Deters wins seventh term for Hamilton County prosecutor

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters won his seventh term late Tuesday, according to unofficial results,
Deters, 63, is the longest-serving prosecutor in the county’s history.
He secured 52.70% of the vote (215,651 votes) over challenger Fanon Rucker’s 47.30% (193,579 votes) with 100% of 563 precincts reporting, according to the Hamilton County Board of Elections.
Rucker was a Hamilton County municipal judge for 12 years.
He resigned last year to challenge Deters.
