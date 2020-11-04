Local organization launches new ‘unfiltered’ speaker series

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Wise Wellness Guild, a local organization dedicated to supporting women is launching a new series in partnership with Fifth Third Private Bank.
The “unfiltered” speaker series kicks off Wednesday night. The first series will focus on “The 2020 Mass Exodus” of women in business settings.
The goal is to give women and men a space where they can candidly discuss issues they face amidst “extreme pressure and change."
You can RSVP to the event here and join the conversation VIA Zoom, Facebook or YouTube Live at 6:30 p.m.
