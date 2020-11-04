Long-time Rep. Steve Chabot wins another term in office

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - U.S. Rep. Steve Chabot declared victory against challenger Kate Schroder in a late-night press conference in Downtown Cincinnati Tuesday.
As of this writing, the long-tenured Cincinnati Republican holds a lead of 28,000 votes over his Democratic opponent.
Chabot has held Ohio’s 1st congressional district since 2011 after representing it previously from 1995-2009.
His eight-point victory Tuesday was twice as large as the four-point win he earned over challenger Aftab Pureval in 2018.
In his acceptance speech Tuesday night, Chabot commended Schroder, saying she ran a “spirited” race, though later he called several ads she ran “harsh” and “inaccurate.” The ads centered on an FBI investigation into missing funds from Chabot’s campaign.
“I was the victim of a crime, and these ads misleadingly made it look like I was committing a crime, and that just wasn’t the case, and I think the voters saw through that,” Chabot said.
The Cincinnati Republican touted his work on the Paycheck Protection Program as the lead Republican on the House Small Business Committee.
Chabot’s gerrymandered congressional district includes parts of Hamilton and Warren counties. It will likely be redrawn by the next congressional election in two years.
Schroder conceded the race following Chabot’s news conference. Her statement reads in full:
"The voters of Ohio’s first district have spoken, and I want to congratulate Congressman Steve Chabot on his victory this evening. Congressman Chabot will re-enter Congress as our country takes on unprecedented challenges -- a pandemic, a faltering economy, and racial injustices that have perpetuated for hundreds of years. We need our leaders to come together to work on behalf of our community, and I wish Congressman Chabot the best as he navigates these difficult waters.
I am, of course, disappointed that our efforts fell short. But despite our disappointment, it is important to remember that this campaign has never been about me -- it has been about our shared values and vision for this community, especially protecting healthcare for everyone.
And fighting for these issues does not stop today. I’m immeasurably grateful to everyone who has been a part of this movement and look forward to carrying on our effort. I will always be appreciative of your support."
