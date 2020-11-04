Long-time Rep. Steve Chabot wins another term in office

"The voters of Ohio’s first district have spoken, and I want to congratulate Congressman Steve Chabot on his victory this evening. Congressman Chabot will re-enter Congress as our country takes on unprecedented challenges -- a pandemic, a faltering economy, and racial injustices that have perpetuated for hundreds of years. We need our leaders to come together to work on behalf of our community, and I wish Congressman Chabot the best as he navigates these difficult waters.