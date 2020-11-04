Mason nonprofit wins $25,000 grant to create accessible baseball fields

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - A Mason baseball program for youths with physical and developmental challenges has won a grant to build a Field of Dreams for Athletes with Special Needs.
The Mason Challenger League, a division of Mason Youth Organization, was one of 200 finalists from around the country vying for $25,000 grants from State Farm’s Neighborhood Assist program.
“MYO and the Mason Challenger League would like to thank everyone who voted for us. This means so much to the Challenger athletes, their families, and the Mason Challenger program to start this project,” MYO Challenger Board Co-president Susan Murdock said.
“This grant would not have been possible without the support of our friends, family and the Greater Cincinnati community. Thank you for helping us kick start our field of dreams project!”
MYO will build the adapted baseball fields, the first such fields in Mason, at Makino Park.
The fields will allow children of all abilities to play together, according to the nonprofit. They’ll include turf playing surfaces, reducing rainouts and ensuring participation for athletes with mobility devices. Parking lots, dugouts, bleachers and restrooms will be made accessible for athletes of all abilities.
The fields will also allow MYO to expand its program with an adult special needs league.
