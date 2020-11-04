New details, questions for family in Hartwell homicide case

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The family of Rickardo Harris say, more than anything, they just want to know what happened the night the 23-year-old died.
Cincinnati police and prosecutors in Rickardo’s case have provided partial answers.
Police say they found Rickardo shot to death in Hartwell late on Sept. 13 after responding to a report of shots fired on Tuskegee Lane.
According to prosecutors, cell phone records show 19-year-old Najai Johnson lured Harris to a location intending to rob him. After shooting Rickardo, prosecutors say Johnson and other conspirators moved Rickardo’s body to the alleyway where police later found him.
Johnson was arrested Oct. 15 on charges of murder, felony assault, evidence tampering and gross abuse of a corpse. She is currently being held at the Hamilton County Justice Center on a $1 million bond.
Her alleged role in Rickardo’s death is a shock to his parents, who say the two knew each other well.
Now Tina and Richard Harris, along with Maggie Ponder, Rickardo’s grandmother, just want to know who actually killed the man Tina describes as “bubbly” and “handsome.”
“I don’t have any animosity for the person that did it,” Tina said, “but I would just like to know why. What was your purpose? What did he do to you so bad that you had to make this happen?”
“I am praying that whoever took. his life will have to give an account for it,” Ponder said. “It’s only right. It’s only right. You commit the crime, you make the time for it.”
Ponder adds she does forgive whoever pulled the trigger.
“I know it’s only right to forgive, but yes, I am asking, Lord, that they might be able to pay for what they did,” she said.
Cincinnati police say they are still investigating the case. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Homicide Unit at 513.352.3542.
