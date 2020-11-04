Officers seize 134 pounds of meth worth $1.2M

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Over the past five days, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers in Cincinnati seized a total of 134 pounds of methamphetamine, valued at $1.2 million, from nine separate shipments.
The nine packages were addressed to people in the United States and Australia.
CBP said they seized the narcotics during ‘Operation Overdose,’ after officers x-rayed shipments from Mexico and Canada and noticed anomalies.
Officers said they found methamphetamine disguised as pastes, powders, and liquids with various dietary supplements, oils, smuggled in cans of coconut water.
“Our officers are focused on their mission to protect our homeland,” Cincinnati Port Director Richard Gillespie said in a news release. “Smugglers constantly try to send illegal drugs into the country, but our officers are there to stop these dangerous narcotics from reaching our citizens.”
