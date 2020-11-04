Pedestrian killed in West Harrison hit-skip ID’d, sheriff’s office says driver known

WEST HARRISON, Ind. (FOX19) - A pedestrian hit and killed in southeastern Indiana earlier this week was identified Wednesday as a 25-year-old Cincinnati man.
Casey Webb was fatally struck by a pickup truck on Harrison Brookville Road in the area of Whitewater Motors in West Harrison just after 2:30 a.m. Sunday, according to the Dearborn County Sheriff’s Office.
The driver left the scene but was identified on Tuesday and the truck was located.
Police say more information will be released once charges are filed.
