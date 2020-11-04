Police, relatives still puzzled by Milford man’s 2018 disappearance

UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio (FOX19) - Two years after a Milford man vanished, both investigators and relatives remain baffled by his disappearance.
The last time George McClellan was seen alive, he was outside of his home on Round Bottom Road near the East Fork Little Miami River in Union Township. That was Nov. 5, 2018.
“It’s just crazy," Ross McClellan, George’s son, said. "You never think it’s going to happen to you or anyone that you know.”
Ross says his father has always been friendly with everyone he encountered.
“He’s just kind, good-hearted guy," Ross said. "He was friends with a lot of good people, but also kind of some sketchy people I guess I would say.”
The day McClellan vanished, someone reportedly spotted him outside, and McClellan was not alone.
“One of his friends drove by and saw him standing outside his house with another person," Ross said. "We’re not sure who that person is. That person has never come forward.”
According to Ross, McClellan’s wallet, phone and keys disappeared when he did, but the 70-year-old’s vehicle was found at his house.
Union Township police say they have pulled phone and financial records, and there has been no activity since McClellan vanished.
Ross says McClellan had vision problems and a prosthetic leg. He is certain his father was not depressed or suicidal.
At this point, Ross says he cannot help but suspect foul play, and police say they cannot rule it out.
“I don’t believe he would’ve hurt himself. I also don’t believe he slipped and fell in the river," Ross said. "I don’t think he wandered off into the woods.”
Det. Ken Mullis says they have done more than 30 interviews, have searched land and water with drones, boats and canines, and have put family members' DNA on national databases. However, the leads have slowed down.
Desperate for some sort of new information, Ross and his relatives say they are now upping their reward to $20,000.
There is also a Facebook page, Help Find George McClellan, that is focused on finding him.
“I truly believe in my gut that we will get answers," Ross said. “Hoping and praying that something comes up soon.”
Initial reports indicated McClellan may have had dementia, but Ross says that is not true.
Ross says he and other relatives are now working with a private investigator in hopes it will help them find McClellan.
Anyone with information is urged to call Union Township Police at (513) 752-1230.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.