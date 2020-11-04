President Trump wins Ohio, KY, IN, AP reports

CINCINNATI (FOX19/WAVE/WOIO) - The race wasn’t called till early Wednesday, but President Donald Trump won Ohio, according to the Associated Press (AP).
When the Ohio race was called, President Trump accounted for 53% of the processed votes.
Approximately 3.4 million of Ohio’s 8.1 million registered voters cast their ballots in 2020 during early voting in the weeks leading up to Election Day, shattering previous records.
Absentee ballots can be counted in Ohio as long as they were postmarked by Nov. 2 and received by the local board of elections by Nov. 13.
In 2016, President Trump won Ohio with 51.8% over then-Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton’s 43.7% of the vote.
President Trump locked up early victories in Indiana and Kentucky on Election Night, the AP reported.
The Associated Press called Kentucky for Trump just minutes after 7 p.m., and Indiana shortly after 8 p.m.
With 79% of precincts reporting as of 11:47 p.m. in Indiana, President Trump had 59% of the votes, according to the AP.
President Trump had 63% of the votes in Kentucky with 95% of precincts reporting around 12:15 a.m.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved. WAVE and WOIO contributed to this report.