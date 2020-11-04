Peaceful protest held in Downtown Cincy over presidential election

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Demonstrators gathered in Downtown Cincinnati Wednesday night demanding that every vote in every state be counted to ensure the fairness of the 2020 presidential election.
“This is what democracy looks like!” The demonstrators changed in Piatt Park, calling for a fair election.
The protest was one of dozens organized throughout the country, including in cities like Philadelphia, New York, Detroit and Chicago.
Emma Wilson, who is with Cincinnati Socialist Alternative, says she helped organized the rally after hearing a speech from President Donald Trump.
“This is a fraud on the American public," Trump said in the speech. “This is an embarrassment to our country. We were getting ready to win this election, frankly, we did win this election.”
Trump drew on unfounded accusations of voter fraud during the speech, including instances that, according to the Trump campaign, provided grounds for suits to in three states: Georgia, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.
“We organized this protest because Trump declared last night that he was not going to concede the election, no matter how they swing," Wilson said. “If they swing towards Biden, we wanted to organize people to say, ‘Hey, we want to try to stop Trump if he tries to declare the election results illegitimate.’"
Those in attendance at the rally downtown say while they want to see a Biden victory, more than anything they want the election process to be fair.
“I don’t know what’s going to happen," attendee Lucas Ryan said, “but no matter what happens, whether it’s Biden or Trump, we need to keep fighting for what we believe in.”
The Protect The Vote coalition is planning to hold several more rallies throughout the week.
