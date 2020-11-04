Semi hauling beer crashes in Dearborn County

DEARBORN CO., Ind. (FOX19) - Perhaps the most heartbreaking thing you will see all day - dozens if not hundreds of boxes of beer spilled along US 50.
Dearborn County Sheriff Shane McHenry said a semi hauling beer crashed on the road and lost its cargo.
The beer boxes are now all along the highway.
One lane of westbound US 50 should be open soon, the sheriff said around 12:15 p.m.
The sheriff did not mention any injuries from this crash.
