Sunshine and warming air into the second half of the week

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Daytime highs on Wednesday will reach 67 degrees, and staying in the 40′s into Thursday morning.
A long and nice warming trend kicked in this afternoon and afternoon temperatures in the low 70s arrive for the weekend and continues into Tuesday.
After an extended dry stretch, rain returns late Tuesday with a cold front which will bring an end to the warm spell.
Ahead of the front look for four days , Saturday through Tuesday with afternoon temperatures in the 70s. Behind the front Pacific air, not Canadian air, will drop afternoon temperatures back to near normal starting Wednesday November 11th.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.