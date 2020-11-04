Traffic report reveals what led up to deputy’s fatal crash

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - New details in the crash that claimed the life of Hamilton County Sheriff’s Deputy Cpl. Adam McMillan has been released.
On. Oct. 8, Cpl. McMillan, 42, was westbound on Beechmont Avenue when a Metro bus was making a turn at the intersection with Eight Mile Road, the sheriff’s office said.
The bus started to turn into the intersection when the traffic light was green, according to the crash report released on Nov. 4.
The light changed to yellow as the bus moved through the intersection.
While the bus was still turning, the light changed to red, according to the sheriff’s office.
Cpl. McMillan then drove into the intersection even though the light he was facing was red and the bus was still turning, the crash report explains.
The deputy tried swerving to miss the bus but was unable to avoid contact.
After the initial crash, Hamilton County Sheriff Jim Neil says the bus hit a stopped 2007 Toyota RAV 4 being operated by Tyler Myers, 19, of Cincinnati.
Myers’s vehicle was pushed backward into a stopped 2013 Ford Focus driven by Andrew Kellerman, 30, of Batavia and a stopped 2015 Chevrolet Malibu with a 16-year-old at the wheel.
Cpl. McMillian was the only person who suffered serious injuries in the crash.
After being in a coma for two weeks, Cpl. McMillian passed away on Oct. 23.
