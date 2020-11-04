WATCH LIVE: Hamilton Co. to discuss latest COVID-19 data

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Health Commissioner Greg Kesterman and County Commissioner Denise Driehaus will discuss the latest data and trends on local COVID-19 cases.
With COVID-19 numbers increasing in Hamilton County, it was expected the county would reach the purple level, which is the highest on Ohio’s warning system. However, the county remains in red.
Ohio reached a record increase of 4,229 reported cases on Tuesday - a cumulative of all positive test results as a lagging indicator; not a total number of new infections reported in a single day.
According to the Ohio Department of Health, there are 19,564 cases and 351 deaths in Hamilton County.
