Woman, dog badly hurt after being hit by car in Reading

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - While his wife and their dog recover from being hit by a vehicle, a Reading man is pleading for the driver to come forward.
The man, who wants to stay anonymous, says his wife was walking their dog when they crossed Hunt Road and East Columbia around 2:30 p.m. Monday.
As the two crossed the street, the man said they were hit by a vehicle and the driver did not stop.
A witness ran over to the woman and called for help, the man tells FOX19 Now.
Bleeding and limping, the couple’s dog was found down the road.
“I just can’t wrap my brain around somebody hitting a pedestrian and a dog and just taking off,” the man says. “Daisy [dog], pets, never understand what happens in a bad situation. They don’t understand why you can’t even explain it to them. All they understand is probably survival at that moment.”
The woman suffered a broken pelvis and tibia, and a fractured ankle. She also had to receive stitches in the back of her head, according to her husband.
Now, the man just wants the driver to come forward and take responsibility.
Reading police are investigating.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.