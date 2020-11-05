Animal shelter working to save sick puppy left on side of road in trash bag

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Animal rescuers are hard at work trying to save a puppy that nearly died after the sick dog was reportedly dumped on the side of the road.
The puppy, named Rio, is just 6 months, but his rescuers are already calling him a miracle. They say the fact he is even alive today is almost unbelievable.
“He was definitely one of the more critical cases I’ve seen in awhile," Amanda Taylor, the Medical Director at Cincinnati Animal Care, said. “He was literally very close to death.”
A Good Samaritan brought Rio to Cincinnati Animal Care, Hamilton County’s animal shelter, on Tuesday. Shelter staff members were told he had been put in a trash bag and dumped on the side of the road.
“There could’ve been something completely malicious there. Obviously, leaving a puppy in a garbage bag is never a good idea or a good thing to do," Meaghan Colville, the shelter’s director of lifesaving operations, said.
Colville says they quickly learned that Rio is parvo positive. According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, canine parvovirus is highly contagious and affects dogs' gastrointestinal tracts. Vets say it can cause damage to their intestines and immune systems, and it can also lead to septic shock and death.
“That’s the hardest part about these parvo puppies," Dr. Gretchen Goode with Eastgate Animal Hospital said. "They just, they have to want to live. They have to want to live, or else they’re not gonna.”
Two days after he showed up at the shelter, Rio is slowly recovering, but his vet team says he has a long way to go.
“I’m cautiously optimistic. The fact that he’s made it this far, and he’s still improving, I think we’re gonna keep going on that trend," Taylor said. "I think he’s only going to keep getting better, but the first 48 hours were definitely unsure for him.”
Shelter directors say parvo is preventable through vaccinations, so they encourage pet owners to vaccinate their animals.
They also hope pet owners will rely on community resources if they are having a hard time taking proper care of their pet.
“People know they don’t need to leave it on the side of the road, they can come to us before it gets to that level of suffering," Colville said.
According to Colville, no one is currently facing criminal charges in Rio’s case because they do not have any leads on what happened.
The shelter is taking donations to help pay for Rio’s treatments. They have started a GoFundMe page to collect donations online.
