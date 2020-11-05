Caught on Cam: Thief makes away with valuable tools from Springdale business

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The owners of a Springdale aquarium shop say someone drove a truck behind the shop on Tuesday night, broke into their trailer and stole more than $8,000 in tools.
Jennifer and Jeremy Embry, co-owners of Aquarium Artisans, say the trailer is typically parked against the building so the doors can’t be opened. Tuesday they say it was moved for painters. A few hours later, security video catches someone breaking into it.
The truck is a black Chevy Silverado with custom wheels.
“They got basically one of every Milwaukee tool that’s made,” Jeremy said. “They got our flood lights, our shop vacs, they got our ladders... basically anything that has some sort of value.”
The culprit can’t be seen in the security camera footage.
“They manage to block the view pretty well of what they were doing,” Jennifer said.
The footage shows the driver backing out, preventing the camera from getting a clear snap of the license.
“These are the tools that we use to install and maintain large-scale aquariums,” Jeremy said, “the tools that we use to keep our machine here going, so pretty upset, feeling a little violated, bothered.”
The owners say they’ve received calls from other businesses in the area saying they’ve also had break-ins the past few days.
If you have any information, you’re urged to contact the Springdale Police Department at (513) 346-5760.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.