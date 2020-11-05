Cincinnati Ballet returns to stage after COVID-19 shut down

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Thursday marks the start of a huge weekend for the Cincinnati Ballet.
The dance company is officially back on stage after being shut down for eight months because of COVID-19.
One performer says those months were hard to stay motivated.
“It was hard, that was really hard," said dancer, Melissa Gelfin DePoli. "It was hard to stay motivated, to wake up every morning, and get dressed in your leotard tights in your bedroom. And go to your living room and roll up the carpet and put your floor out and spend three hours in your living room just pushing yourself without any light at the end of the tunnel, without any feeling of we’re going to be back soon.”
But now the dance company is leaping back into action with its first performance since Swan Lake.
“It’s a miracle to feel like we can be back on stage,” said Artistic Director Victoria Morgan.
“Actually, walking into Music Hall was surreal," said DePoli. "I don’t think we thought we’d be entering Music Hall for a very long time. Just being in this atmosphere creates this feeling like we will be back, there is hope.”
Things will look a little bit different when the Cincinnati Ballet returns Thursday.
“All the patrons have to sit socially distanced, masks must be worn, dancers must wear masks, and they dance in pods," said Director of Production Kyle Lemoi. "One pod dances the first half of the show and the second pod dances the second half of the show.”
DePoli has been a dancer with the Cincinnati Ballet for seven seasons.
She says this performance has been a long time coming and it is just the beginning of something special.
“To have an audience, it’s that glimmer of this too shall pass, we’ll move on,” said De-Poli.
The show officially kicks off Thursday at 7:30 p.m. with another Friday at 8 p.m.
There will also be performances on Saturday and Sunday.
