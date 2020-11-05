Female shot in Mt. Airy, police say

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A female was shot and seriously hurt at a Mt. Airy apartment complex early Thursday, Cincinnati police said.
She was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center from the scene in the 5100 block of Colerain Avenue shortly about 4:30 a.m., police said.
Initial dispatches indicate the victim was shot in the chest, according to police.
Officers said they are searching for a female and two males in connection with the incident.
Further details were not immediately available.
