Female shot in Mt. Airy, police say
By Jennifer Edwards Baker | November 5, 2020 at 5:27 AM EST - Updated November 5 at 6:52 AM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A female was shot and seriously hurt at a Mt. Airy apartment complex early Thursday, Cincinnati police said.

She was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center from the scene in the 5100 block of Colerain Avenue shortly about 4:30 a.m., police said.

Initial dispatches indicate the victim was shot in the chest, according to police.

Officers said they are searching for a female and two males in connection with the incident.

Further details were not immediately available.

